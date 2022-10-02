Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career.

She's done quite a bit off of it, too.

Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.

The legendary USWNT star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Morgan's best photos can be seen here.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Fans are pretty impressed by Morgan's showing, both on and off the field.

"Very nicely and tastefully done. And Alex has nothing to be ashamed about for sure! She looks mighty good!" one fan wrote.

"Not a Soccer Fan, but WOW she is Stunningly Gorgeous!" another fan added.

"She’s a goddess," another fan wrote.

"Does anyone know the painter she is referring to? Joanne? What is her last name or company name? I would love to follow her work. So cool! Love the painted on suits. Looks so real and Alex looks amazing. Thanks for sharing!" another fan added.

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

