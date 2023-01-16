Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Alex Morgan can do it all.

The legendary United States women's national team star is a force on the field, leading her country to countless records and championships.

Off the field, Morgan is a star, as well.

The legendary United States women's national team star has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Some of Morgan's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have trended over the years.

"Not a Soccer Fan, but WOW she is Stunningly Gorgeous!" one fan wrote.

"She’s a goddess," another fan wrote.

"Does anyone know the painter she is referring to? Joanne? What is her last name or company name? I would love to follow her work. So cool! Love the painted on suits. Looks so real and Alex looks amazing. Thanks for sharing!" another fan added.

"Very nicely and tastefully done. And Alex has nothing to be ashamed about for sure! She looks mighty good!" one fan wrote.

Morgan is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Perhaps we'll see another or two in the 2023 edition...