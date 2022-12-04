Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Racy Swimsuit Photos

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Alex Morgan #13 of USA is warming up during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

We're now more than two weeks into the 2022 Men's World Cup.

The knockout round is fully underway, with games kicking off on Saturday. The United States fell to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday morning.

Alex Morgan knows a thing or two about making a deep run in the World Cup. She helped led the U.S. to a championship back in 2019.

Morgan has become a star both on and off the field. She's done some legendary photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, too.

It's clear that fans love seeing Morgan in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"She deserves the cover of ANY magazine!" one fan tweeted.

"Okay, but where does the USWNT find such talented AND beautiful players, it’s like they have the entire package," another fan admitted.

"She should be on the cover of EVERY magazine ugh she's so gorgeous Imma faint," one fan added.

Some of Morgan's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have trended on social media, as well.

There's no debating that Morgan is a legitimate star, both on and off of the pitch.

Hopefully we'll get to see Morgan making another deep World Cup run soon.