Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Best Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Few athletes - or models - to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, are as empowering as the legendary Aly Raisman.

Raisman, a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast for the United States, is a role model both on and off the mat for millions of Americans.

The legendary gymnast is obviously very accomplished in her sport, but she's done a lot outside of it, too.

Among those things: posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Raisman is one of several top athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have gone viral on social media.

Sports fans remain very impressed with Raisman both on and off the mat.

"If DC reboots their series, Aly would make an excellent Wonder Woman," one fan suggested.

"Aly is perfect. ❤," one fan added.

"You go girl, keep kicking butt and doing what you do! You're a smart, talented, strong woman. Always remember, there are others who stand behind you and wish you the best life you can live! Be safe!" one fan added.

You can view more from Raisman's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.