Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Best Swimsuit Shots

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Over the years, several prominent and legendary athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

From tennis stars to basketball standouts to Olympians, some big-time names have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Aly Raisman joined that list a couple of years back, too.

The gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic gymnast had some powerful photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sports fans are big admirers of Raisman, both on and off of the gymnastics mat.

"She’s definitely my athlete crush!" one fan wrote.

"Aly should have been a co-cover model. She's gorgeous!" one fan added.

"Should've posed in a Wonder Woman outfit just for the heck of it," one fan wrote.

You can view some of Raisman's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots here.