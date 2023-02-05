Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aly Raisman might as well be Wonder Woman.

The legendary United States gymnastics star has been a perfect example for the sports world, both on and off of the mat.

The gold medal-winning gymnast has dominated in her sport and stood out in other areas, too. Raisman even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Raisman's top swimsuit photos have trended on social media over the years.

Raisman is a major fan favorite.

"This woman is so soft and tender yet she is an incredible power house. I have never seen anyone so soft yet so powerful," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous young lady. Totally WAAAAAY off the charts. UNREAL," one fan added.

"You look amazing, Aly!!!" one fan wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Perhaps we'll see Aly back in a later edition of the magazine.