Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Favorite Swimsuit Photos
Aly Raisman might as well be Wonder Woman.
The legendary United States gymnastics star has been a perfect example for the sports world, both on and off of the mat.
The gold medal-winning gymnast has dominated in her sport and stood out in other areas, too. Raisman even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of Raisman's top swimsuit photos have trended on social media over the years.
Raisman is a major fan favorite.
"This woman is so soft and tender yet she is an incredible power house. I have never seen anyone so soft yet so powerful," one fan wrote.
"Gorgeous young lady. Totally WAAAAAY off the charts. UNREAL," one fan added.
"You look amazing, Aly!!!" one fan wrote.
Perhaps we'll see Aly back in a later edition of the magazine.