Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Top Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some incredibly accomplished and powerful women over the years.

Few can compare to Aly Raisman.

The United States Olympic gymnast has accomplished quite a bit, both on and off of the gymnastics mat. Raisman is a powerful figure in the gymnastics world, both for her performance in competition and her willingness to speak out about a number of issues affecting the sport.

Raisman was an empowering choice for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Raisman's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have gone viral on social media.

Some of her top photos have sparked plenty of reactions from fans.

"You go girl, keep kicking butt and doing what you do! You're a smart, talented, strong woman. Always remember, there are others who stand behind you and wish you the best life you can live! Be safe!" one fan added.

"Aly is perfect. ❤," one fan added.

"If DC reboots their series, Aly would make an excellent Wonder Woman," one fan suggested.

Raisman is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.