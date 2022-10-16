Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos
Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon.
Kournikova was perhaps more known for her celebrity off the court.
The Russian tennis star even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of Kournikova's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on social media.
Sports fans have been big fans of Kournikova and her persona on and off the court for a while.
"Queen 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.
"I'm happy for her she's a strong girl and smart and confident in what she does and says and doesn't get pushed around, I like that in her," one fan admitted.
"great sportswoman and has also a great personality," another fan admitted.
Anna has continued to build up her brand off the court, with millions of followers on social media.