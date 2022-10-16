Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon.

Kournikova was perhaps more known for her celebrity off the court.

The Russian tennis star even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Kournikova's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on social media.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Anna Kournikova during 2003 US Open - Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Getty Images) Ron Galella/Getty Images

Sports fans have been big fans of Kournikova and her persona on and off the court for a while.

Anna has continued to build up her brand off the court, with millions of followers on social media.