Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Few tennis stars in recent memory has been as big of a star off the tennis court as Anna Kournikova.

While Kournikova never peached the pinnacle of the sport on the court, she was still a very impressive player, making some deep runs at Grand Slam tournaments. However, she was an even bigger star off the court.

Kournikova even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Anna Kournikova's top swimsuit photos have trended on social media over the years.

The sports world is a big fan of her photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The sports world has often taken to social media to weigh in on Kournikova's photoshoots.

"Queen 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"I'm happy for her she's a strong girl and smart and confident in what she does and says and doesn't get pushed around, I like that in her," one fan admitted.

"great sportswoman and has also a great personality," another fan admitted.

Kournikova still has a pretty big presence off the court, with millions of followers on social media.

She's one of several notable tennis stars to be featured in the magazine, as well.

Perhaps we'll see Anna Kournikova posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue again in 2023...