Sports World Reacts To Chrissy Teigen's 'Body Paint' Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has produced several iconic 'Body Paint' swimsuit photoshoots over the years.

Legendary swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen is among those who have been featured.

Teigen posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Teigen's top looks have gone viral on social media.

Sports fans are loving the looks from Teigen.

"God I LOVE BODY PAINT!!! MORE PLEASE," one fan wrote.

"Love her!" one fan added.

"John Legend is the luckiest man on Earth she is one of the prettiest supermodels there is out there," one fan added.

Perhaps we'll see Teigen featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023.