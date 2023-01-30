Skip to main content
Sports World Reacts To Chrissy Teigen's 'Body Paint' Photos

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen at a New York Giants vs. New York Jets game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--August 23: Model Chrissy Teigen attends the New York Jets vs New York Giants game at the Meadowlands (a.k.a.Giants Stadium) on August 23, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images).

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has produced several iconic 'Body Paint' swimsuit photoshoots over the years.

Legendary swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen is among those who have been featured.

Teigen posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Teigen's top looks have gone viral on social media.

Sports fans are loving the looks from Teigen.

"God I LOVE BODY PAINT!!! MORE PLEASE," one fan wrote.

"Love her!" one fan added.

"John Legend is the luckiest man on Earth she is one of the prettiest supermodels there is out there," one fan added.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Model Christine Teigen attends NBC and Time Inc. celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at Dolby Theatre on January 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Perhaps we'll see Teigen featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023.