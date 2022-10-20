Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos

SI Swimsuit.

Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly.

The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022.

Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this year.

Some of Kimberly's top photos have gone viral on social media, as well, sparking plenty of reactions from fans.

Sports Illustrated released a behind-the-scenes look on YouTube, as well.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in, too.

"I’m happy for her, she’s absolutely gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"Stunning!!!" one fan added.

"Absolutely charming," another fan wrote.

Kimberly, who has more than 7 million followers on Instagram, had one of the most popular photoshoots of the 2022 issue.

You can view more from Cindy's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.