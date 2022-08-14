Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Best Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some big-time athletes over the years.

Few of those athletes, if any, were bigger names than Danica Patrick at the time of their photoshoots with the magazine.

Patrick, who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and '09, was featured in some racing-themed photoshoots for the prestigious magazine issue.

Patrick, like any celebrity, faces her fair share of critics on social media. However, most know what she brings to the table.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." one fan wrote.

Patrick is one of several prominent athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

