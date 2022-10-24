Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Best Swimsuit Shots

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick has been very open about her health struggles in recent months, stemming from her breast implant surgery.

The former NASCAR driver turned business woman opted to get her breast implants removed and she's thankfully been feeling much better since.

Patrick recently opened up to a prominent brain doctor about her decision.

Patrick has been open about her body, too.

Over the years, the prominent driver posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top shots have gone viral on social media.

Sports fans have been big supporters of Patrick over the years, both on and off the track.

"Dang, she looks great!" one fan wrote.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." another fan wrote to the critical comments.

"She is awesome, not only beautiful but she's smart also," another fan wrote.

Patrick's had a lot of fun posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

We wish Danica all the best moving forward.