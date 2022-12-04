Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick knows how to turn heads, whether it's when she's on the race track or posing in a swimsuit.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has joked that she wishes she was a full-time swimsuit model.

Patrick, who posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue two times, has also shared some top swimsuit shots on social media over the years.

Patrick is one of the most popular athletes to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her best shots have trended on social media over the years.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Sports fans are big supporters of Patrick's swimsuit model hopes, that's for sure.

"Dang, she looks great!" one fan wrote.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." another fan wrote to the critical comments.

"She is awesome, not only beautiful but she's smart also," another fan wrote.

