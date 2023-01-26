Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Top Swimsuit Shots

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Danica Patrick took to social media with some personal news on Wednesday night, revealing what she's been going through.

"I have been home for all of January, hence a lack of IG content. Which means I have been working out, eating at home, recorded some podcasts, walking the dogs, watching football, playing golf, and taking care of my body and mind. I asked for this month off many months ago. No particular reason, other than it’s smart to have some down time," she wrote.

Patrick added: "For the first time in years, my body is giving me really positive feedback. Fuck, it’s been a long road. But truly, the lesson is, less is more. Credit to @mhfitnesstraining for the training and food protocol. Damn it, you were right. 🤣"

Patrick has been very open on social media, even dipping her toes into the modeling world.

Some of Patrick's best modeling shots have gone viral on social media.

Fans are very supportive.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." one fan wrote.

"Dang, she looks great!" one fan added.

"She is awesome, not only beautiful but she's smart also," one fan added.

Patrick has shown off her modeling physique on social media over the years, too.

She's gone viral on Instagram.

Perhaps we'll see Patrick back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023.

The next edition of the magazine comes out later this year.