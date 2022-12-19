Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Favorite Swimsuit Photos
Several tennis stars have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years, including Canadian standout Genie Bouchard.
Bouchard is a multi-time model for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
In fact, some of her favorite shots have gone viral on social media over the years.
Bouchard, who has posed multiple times for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, has shared some of her favorite shots on social media, as well.
Unsurprisingly, they've gone viral, too.
It's safe to say that Bouchard is among the fan favorites for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Many sports fans are loving her photoshoots with the prominent magazine.
"🔥🔥," one fan wrote.
"Absolutely stunning❤️🔥," another fan wrote.
"Pound for pound, definitely the most beautiful tennis player.," another fan suggested.
Bouchard hasn't posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in several years, but perhaps we'll see her back in the issue in 2023 or later.
Hopefully we'll get to see the tennis star thriving on the court in 2023, as well.