Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Several tennis stars have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years, including Canadian standout Genie Bouchard.

Bouchard is a multi-time model for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Bouchard, who has posed multiple times for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, has shared some of her favorite shots on social media, as well.

It's safe to say that Bouchard is among the fan favorites for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Pro Tennis Player Eugenie Bouchard attends the Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs celebration at LAVO Ristorante on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Bouchard hasn't posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in several years, but perhaps we'll see her back in the issue in 2023 or later.

Hopefully we'll get to see the tennis star thriving on the court in 2023, as well.