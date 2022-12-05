Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Racy Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Genie Bouchard hasn't been able to do much on the tennis court as of late, as the Canadian star has been dealing with some injuries.

But the tennis star continues to build an impressive following on social media.

Bouchard recently went viral on social media for her vacation trip to somewhere tropical.

Bouchard has gone viral in the past for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos, as well.

"Zippers are useful @SI_Swimsuit," she joked.

Sports fans have long been supporters of Bouchard's off-the-court pursuits.

"🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely stunning❤️🔥," another fan wrote.

"Pound for pound, definitely the most beautiful tennis player.," another fan suggested.

Bouchard is one of the most followed tennis players in the world for a reason.

Hopefully we will see her back on the court soon.