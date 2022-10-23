Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard's Top Swimsuit Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Genie Bouchard has been making her comeback on the tennis court in recent months.

The Canadian tennis star has dealt with some injuries in recent years, though she's hoping to regain her top form on the court in the months to come.

Bouchard has built up a big brand both on and off the tennis court. Off the court, Bouchard has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Some of Bouchard's top photos have gone viral over the years.

Bouchard has shared some of her favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos, as well.

Sports fans have been big supporters of Bouchard's modeling career over the years.

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 8: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada speaks to the media during Day 4 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

