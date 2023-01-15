Sports World Reacts To Golfer's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Natalie Gulbis acknowledges the crowd on the 17th hole during the third round of the CME Group Titleholders at Tiburon Golf Club on November 23, 2013 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable athletes over the years, but only a couple of golfers.

Natalie Gulbis, a PGA Tour star, has gone viral for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of Gulbis' top photos have trended on social media.

Natalie's top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral on social media this weekend.

"Very nice and very beautiful," one fan wrote.

"Is Natalie single? I fancy her," one fan added.

"Beautiful girl. Makes me wanna watch golf...," another fan added on social media.

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Natalie Gulbis has a laugh on the 17th green as she waits to play during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on October 01, 2020 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images) Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Perhaps we'll see another top golfer in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023.