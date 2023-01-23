Sports World Reacts To Gymnast's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Alexandra Raisman of the United States competes on the balance beam during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aly Raisman could be Wonder Woman.

The legendary United States women's gymnast was an absolute star on the mat, winning gold medals and dominating at the Olympics. She's also been a true force off of the gymnastics mat, speaking out on several important issues.

Raisman has also posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Raisman's top photos have trended on social media, as well.

"You go girl, keep kicking butt and doing what you do! You're a smart, talented, strong woman. Always remember, there are others who stand behind you and wish you the best life you can live! Be safe!" one fan wrote.

"If DC reboots their series, Aly would make an excellent Wonder Woman," one fan added.

"Aly is perfect. ❤," another fan wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

