Sports World Reacts To Heidi Klum's 'Body Paint' Photos

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Heidi Klum attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic models over the years.

Few, if any, are as big-time as Heidi Klum.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model went viral for her "Body Paint" photoshoot back in the day.

It's iconic.

The sports world is big fans of Heidi, too.

"I always think these look so cool. Love Heidi!" one fan wrote.

"Unbelievable!" one fan added.

"Pictures please!" one fan wrote.

It's easy to see why Heidi is such a popular model.

Perhaps we'll see the legendary model back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue down the road.