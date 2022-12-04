Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Kate Upton at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. Marriage Story red carpet. Venice (Italy), August 29th, 2019 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

What a year 2022 was for Kate Upton.

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model got to watch her husband, Justin Verlander, win his second World Series, along with another Cy Young.

While many wives might want their husband to retire at this point, Upton is hoping that Verlander keeps playing for as long as he wants.

Verlander is currently in free agency, with teams like the Dodgers, Yankees and Mets, among other teams, showing interest. Perhaps Upton will have a say in where he lands in free agency.

Upton, of course, is a star in her own right. She's been on multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers. She's done some legendary photoshoots.

Some of Upton's best shots have trended on social media. Few, if any, have turned heads like the "Body Paint" shots.

Sports fans have reacted on social media to some of Upton's best photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"The artist who made this suit is very talented,I have seen many body paint suits but this one is so realistic compared to others.The detailing on the flowers is ridiculous and if this title was not about wearing paint I bet a lot of people would not notice it was painted at all," one fan wrote.

"The model herself... beauty personified..but the artist who " painted" the " outfit"... Just superb talent...the detailing etc... wow.. thanks for sharing..!!!" one fan added.

"Stunning model and stunning paint job !" another fan wrote.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Life is good for the Upton-Verlander crew these days, that is for sure.