Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Photos

Getty Images.

It's been a pretty fun month for Kate Upton.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been in supportive wife mode this month, as she's been watching her husband, Justin Verlander, lead the Houston Astros to the World Series.

Upton went viral on social media for her Houston Astros-themed jacket at the ALCS in New York.

Upton, of course, is far better known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots.

The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been part of the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

A behind-the-scenes look at Upton's "Body Paint" photoshoots has gone viral, as well.

Here's the inside look:

Upton's photoshoots have gone viral over the years.

"The artist who made this suit is very talented,I have seen many body paint suits but this one is so realistic compared to others.The detailing on the flowers is ridiculous and if this title was not about wearing paint I bet a lot of people would not notice it was painted at all," one fan wrote.

"The model herself... beauty personified..but the artist who " painted" the " outfit"... Just superb talent...the detailing etc... wow.. thanks for sharing..!!!" one fan added.

"Stunning model and stunning paint job !" another fan wrote.

Game 3 of the World Series is set for Monday night.