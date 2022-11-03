Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Top Swimsuit Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Katherine Webb, the wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, knows what it's like to go viral on social media, perhaps as well as anyone in the football world.

Several years ago, the now-wife went viral as the then-girlfriend of the Alabama quarterback at the BCS National Championship Game. She was pointed out by ABC commentator Brent Musburger.

Since then, Webb has mostly stayed out of the public eye, though she has a big following on social media.

Earlier this year, Webb once again went viral, for her birthday swimsuit photo.

Sports fans really loved the post from the wife of the longtime quarterback.

"❤️ made my day...YEAR," one fan wrote.

"You don't need cardio!! Gorgeous as ever 🔥," another fan wrote.

Webb has posed in a more formal setting, too. She posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of years ago.

Unsurprisingly, Webb's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was football-themed.

The former college student turned model had a full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Webb has since stayed away from most public modeling, though she still goes viral on social media every now and then.

We wish the family all the best moving forward.