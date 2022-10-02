Sports World Reacts To Lindsey Vonn's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has had quite a career, both on and off of the slopes.

Vonn, one of the most-accomplished skiers in United States history, built up quite a brand outside of the sport, as well.

Over the years, Vonn posed for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times. Vonn is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Vonn's best photos have gone viral.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Vonn's best swimsuit photos.

They've gone viral over the years.

"I love Lindsey Vonn she's the Queen," one fan wrote.

"Can’t imagine how uncomfortable that must have been doing the shoot but she rocked. Amazing athlete and person it would seem," another fan added.

"She is a champion, beautiful and an outstanding representative for the USA!" one fan added.

You can view more from Vonn's photoshoots here.