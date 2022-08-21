Sports World Reacts To Maria Sharapova's Best Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a tennis feel over the years.

Several prominent tennis stars, from Serena Williams to Anna Kournikova to Sloane Stephens, have all posed for the iconic swimsuit issue.

Maria Sharapova is on that list, as well.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared a best of photos for Sharapova.

Few tennis stars are as iconic on and off the court as Maria Sharapova.

"The reason I started watching tennis," one fan wrote.

"She can be a famous actress," another fan added.

You can view Maria Sharapova's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos here.