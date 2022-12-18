Sports World Reacts To Maria Sharapova's Top Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a tennis feel over the years.

Several prominent tennis stars, from Serena and Venus Williams, to Sloane Stephens, to Genie Bouchard to Anna Kournikova, have all posed for the issue.

Maria Sharapova is part of that group, too.

The legendary tennis star first posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the 2000s.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Sharapova's photoshoots.

"The reason I started watching tennis," one fan wrote.

"She can be a famous actress," another fan added.

Some of Maria's top photos have trended nationally on social media over the years.

Sharapova is one of several notable tennis stars to be featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Genie Bouchard is another top tennis star that has been featured in the magazine.

You can view Maria's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.