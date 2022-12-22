Sports World Reacts To Megan Rapinoe's Top Swimsuit Photos

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Over the years, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some prominent athletes.

No sport has been better represented than soccer. Over the years, several top United States women's national team stars have been featured in the magazine.

Megan Rapinoe, one of the best players in U.S. Soccer history, was featured prominently in 2019.

“I think it’s really quite a bold statement by Sports Illustrated to be honest because it has been seen as sort of this magazine only for heterosexual males,” Rapinoe said. “I think so often with gay females in sports there’s this particular stereotype about it and there’s such a narrow view of what it means to be gay and be athletic. So, to kind of just blow that up and and do something totally different I think is really important."

The sports world is big fans of Rapinoe's inclusion in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her best shots have gone viral.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in, too.

"Wow amazing! Those abs just don't stop!" one fan wrote.

"Beautiful person and amazing athlete!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Regardless of her her preference, I think we can all agree that she looks great," one fan added.

Rapinoe made history in the magazine, as well.

Perhaps we'll see another prominent athlete posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023.