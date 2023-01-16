Sports World Reacts To Olympian's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Aly Raisman is a powerful figure, both on and off of the gymnastics mat.

The legendary United States gymnast is a gold medal-winning Olympian on the floor. Off the floor, she's a powerful voice for those who need it.

Raisman has used her voice in many ways, including to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Raisman's top 'Body Paint' swimsuit photos have gone viral on social media.

The sports world is a big fan of Raisman, referring to her as "Wonder Woman."

"Aly is perfect. ❤," one fan wrote.

"You go girl, keep kicking butt and doing what you do! You're a smart, talented, strong woman. Always remember, there are others who stand behind you and wish you the best life you can live! Be safe!" one fan added.

"If DC reboots their series, Aly would make an excellent Wonder Woman," another fan suggested.

Perhaps we'll see Aly back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2023.