Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Top Swimsuit Photos

Paige Spiranac has built up a pretty big brand on social media.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has done a lot both on and off the golf course in recent years.

The golf personality even posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The golf world is pretty impressed by what Spiranac has been able to accomplish.

"Paige is good! Beauty, talent..the complete package," one fan wrote.

"This is the only golfer I watch," another fan wrote on social media.

Some cool behind-the-scenes moments from Spiranac's shoots have gone viral, as well.

