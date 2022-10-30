Sports World Reacts To SI Swimsuit Models Halloween Costume
Happy Halloween, everyone.
Two of the most-iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models had a themed costume this year.
SI Swimsuit Rookies of the Year Christen Harper and Katie Austin dressed up together.
Their costumes have gone viral.
"happy halloween from your @si_swimsuit rookies of the year👻," Katie Austin wrote.
Well done, ladies.
"My rookies 😍😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.
"Shoulda been a Taco Bell hot sauce packet," another fan joked on social media.
What are you dressing up as for Halloween this year?