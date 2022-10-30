Sports World Reacts To SI Swimsuit Models Halloween Costume

(Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Happy Halloween, everyone.

Two of the most-iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models had a themed costume this year.

SI Swimsuit Rookies of the Year Christen Harper and Katie Austin dressed up together.

Their costumes have gone viral.

"happy halloween from your @si_swimsuit rookies of the year👻," Katie Austin wrote.

Well done, ladies.

"My rookies 😍😍😍😍😍," one fan wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"Shoulda been a Taco Bell hot sauce packet," another fan joked on social media.

Getty

What are you dressing up as for Halloween this year?