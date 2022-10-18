Sports World Reacts To SI Swimsuit Rookie Of The Year News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Katie Austin, Christen Harper and Camille Kostek attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hosts Event Celebrating The Launch of The Swimfluencer Network at Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, CAat Hard RLock Cafe on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Charley Gallay/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that Katie Austin and Christen Harper are the 2022 Rookies of the Year.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day surprised Austin and Harper with this exciting news over a video chat.

"This whole brand is what you guys represent—fabulous people supporting each other, doing their thing bigger and better all the time," Day told them. "Really motivated, smart individuals who keep creating opportunities for themselves and keep growing. You do it for each other, and you do it for random strangers and you do it for us. It’s pretty awesome. There’s never been two more worthy people.

Austin and Harper were selected as Swim Search finalists in 2021. They had their official rookie photoshoots in the 2022 magazine.

Harper had a great reaction to her latest achievement, writing, "I actually can't handle this!"

Unsurprisingly, Austin and Harper received a lot of encouraging words from their peers.

Fellow SI Swim model Hunter McGrady said, "Woo! Congrats beautiful girls!"

"Congrats girl," Anne De Paula commented on Instagram.

One person replied, "So deserving!!!! Comin' for ya in 2023!! Congratulations beautiful ladies."

Another person wrote, "Actual tears. What an incredible duo."

Austin and Harper will be invited back for next year's issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.