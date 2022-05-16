Sports World Reacts To The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Covers

SI Swimsuit.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is out.

Monday morning, SI Swimsuit unveiled its four cover models for this year's iconic issue - Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

The issue is a historic one. Kardashian, Ciara and Musk are all posing for the first time, while Nu becomes the first Asian curve model to be featured on the cover.

There's an obvious sports connection to this year's issue, as Ciara's husband is none other than Russell Wilson.

Wilson's had a big year, too, being traded from Seattle to Denver. The star NFL quarterback is extremely proud of his wife.

"That’s what my wife does. She inspires people because she connects with them. She tilts rooms when she walks into them; it really seems like all the furniture just slides her way. Maybe it’s an interaction with a fan, where she’ll suggest they take a selfie together before the fan can even ask. Or it might be a far more serious situation. I remember our first visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital, when a mother of a boy who was ill held on to her for a good five minutes without letting go. That’s the kind of woman Ciara is—a ray of light," he wrote for SI Swimsuit.

Fans across the globe are celebrating the issue on social media, as well.

"Will not be able to concentrate at work at all today as I celebrate the women and my girls crushing it in this issue!!!" one fan wrote.

"A couple of these women i been been wanting in SI forever now." another fan admitted.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is out online now and will be released on newsstands later this week.