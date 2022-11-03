Look: Maria Sharapova's Top Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Former world No. 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova had a lot of memorable moments in 2006. Not only did she win the U.S. Open that year, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, posed in different swimsuits for the iconic magazine. It was a new experience for the Russian tennis star, but she still enjoyed it.

"I loved it," Sharapova told the SI Swim team. "It's a very different experience for me. I've never been 80 percent bare in a photoshoot before."

Sharapova isn't the only tennis star who has posed for SI Swim over the years. The great Serena Williams also participated in a photoshoot.

Sharapova became a mother this year. She opened up about this experience in a recent interview with NewBeauty.

