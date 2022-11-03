Look: Maria Sharapova's Top Swimsuit Photos
Former world No. 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova had a lot of memorable moments in 2006. Not only did she win the U.S. Open that year, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, posed in different swimsuits for the iconic magazine. It was a new experience for the Russian tennis star, but she still enjoyed it.
"I loved it," Sharapova told the SI Swim team. "It's a very different experience for me. I've never been 80 percent bare in a photoshoot before."
A behind-the-scenes look at Sharapova's rookie photoshoot can be seen here.
Here's one of the top photos from Sharapova's 2006 photoshoot:
Sharapova isn't the only tennis star who has posed for SI Swim over the years. The great Serena Williams also participated in a photoshoot.
Sharapova became a mother this year. She opened up about this experience in a recent interview with NewBeauty.
You can view all of Sharapova's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.