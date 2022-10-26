Photos: The Best World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Sarah Brandner, girlfriend of Bastian Schweinsteiger looks on after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Estadio Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In 2010, Sarah Brandner participated in a soccer-themed photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Brandner had a Germany jersey painted on her in honor of the World Cup.

At the time of this photoshoot, Brandner was dating German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. He played a pivotal role on the international team.

You can watch a behind-the-scenes look at Brandner's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.

Brandner hasn't appeared in an issue of SI Swim since 2010. Nonetheless, she still has a large following on social media.

It's only fitting Brandner's photoshoot has resurfaced. The 2022 World Cup is set to begin in November.

You can view all of Brandner's photos from her "Body Paint" shoot here.