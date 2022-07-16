The SI Swimsuit Runway Show Is Tonight - Watch It Live Here

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Vita Sikordina, Hyunjoo Hwang , Jasmine Sanders, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Brooks Nader, Christie Valdiserri, Camille Kostek, Djaniel Carter, Miki Hamano and Kathy Jacobs pose during the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week At W South Beach - Front Row/Backstage at WET poolside lounge at W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show from PARAISO Miami Beach is set for this Saturday night.

Although the iconic runway show will take place by the W South Beach beachfront pool, it will also be available live on YouTube.

Those interested in watching the 2022 runway show can check out the live stream here:

Several veteran models for SI Swim will walk the runway, such as Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader. There will also be some rookies present, like Katie Austin and Christen Harper.

Additionally, the runway show will include Swim Search models Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Shannon Burton, Janell Williams and Joely Live

Exclusive content regarding this year's runway show will be shared on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's various social media platforms.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET.