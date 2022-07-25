Throwback: Abby Dahlkemper Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 16: Abby Dahlkemper #7 of the United States stands on the field before the match against New Zealand at Busch Stadium on May 16, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 2019 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured several members of the United States women's national team.

U.S. veteran Abby Dahlkemper was among those who posed for the iconic issue.

Dahlkemper joined Alex Morgan and some of her USWNT teammates in posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Unsurprisingly, some of Dahlkemper's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos were soccer-themed.

You can view Abby's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.