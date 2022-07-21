Throwback: Abigail Clancy 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured a handful of popular models over the years, including Abigail Clancy.
Back in 2010, Clancy made her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She took part in the "Body Paint" series.
A behind-the-scenes look of Abigail Clancy's "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.
Although it has been several years since Clancy last appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, she still has a very large fan base on Instagram.
Over the years, Clancy has shared various swimsuit photos on her social media accounts.
Check them out:
Clancy has over 519,000 followers on Instagram.
You can view Clancy's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.