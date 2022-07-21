Throwback: Abigail Clancy 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

SAINT-JEAN-CAP-FERRAT, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Abbey Clancy attends the reveal of THE JOURNEY presented by Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar and Ali Jassim at The Four Seasons Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat on June 21, 2022 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured a handful of popular models over the years, including Abigail Clancy.

Back in 2010, Clancy made her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She took part in the "Body Paint" series.

A behind-the-scenes look of Abigail Clancy's "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Although it has been several years since Clancy last appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, she still has a very large fan base on Instagram.

Over the years, Clancy has shared various swimsuit photos on her social media accounts.

Check them out:

Clancy has over 519,000 followers on Instagram.

You can view Clancy's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.