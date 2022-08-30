Throwback: Alex Morgan's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

FRISCO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates her goal against Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Championship final match at Toyota Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There were three women featured as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models in 2019.

USWNT star Alex Morgan was one of them, along with Camille Kostek and Tyra Banks. The 2019 edition marked Morgan's third SI Swim appearance (2012, 2014) and her first time on the cover.

A cover appearance is a major honor for any model or athlete, and Morgan was clearly excited about being picked for the spot.

In addition to appearing on the cover, Morgan also took part in a full shoot in St. Lucia.

You can catch some of the highlights of that below.

Morgan is one of several United States women's soccer standouts to be featured in the SI Swim issue, along with Megan Rapinoe and Abby Dahlkemper.

You can see Morgan's full SI Swimsuit body of work here.