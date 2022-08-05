Throwback: Alexis Ren's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
In 2018, famous model Alexis Ren made her debut in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Ren's first photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Aruba.
While there's no doubt Ren's experience with the SI Swim team went well, there was a moment during her photoshoot where she was hit by a huge wave. She managed to laugh at that unfortunate moment.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Ren's 2018 photoshoot on YouTube.
Here are some photos of Ren:
At 21 years old, Ren was named the 2018 Rookie of the Year for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
You can view all of Ren's photos from her 2018 shoot with SI Swim here.