Throwback: Alexis Ren's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

TOPSHOT - Alexis Ren arrives on May 26, 2022 to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images) STEFANO RELLANDINI/Getty Images

In 2018, famous model Alexis Ren made her debut in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Ren's first photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in Aruba.

While there's no doubt Ren's experience with the SI Swim team went well, there was a moment during her photoshoot where she was hit by a huge wave. She managed to laugh at that unfortunate moment.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Ren's 2018 photoshoot on YouTube.

Here are some photos of Ren:

At 21 years old, Ren was named the 2018 Rookie of the Year for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view all of Ren's photos from her 2018 shoot with SI Swim here.