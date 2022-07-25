Throwback: Allie Ayers' SI Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic bathing suits over the years.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, if any, rocked a more unique set of looks than Allie Ayers.

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model rocked a set of unique bathing suits during her photoshoot in Belize several years back.

Unsurprisingly, many shots from her photoshoot went viral.

Ayers is one of the most-accomplished models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history, both inside and outside of the modeling world.

You can view Allie's complete photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.