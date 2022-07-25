Skip to main content
Throwback: Allie Ayers' SI Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Allie Ayers attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic bathing suits over the years.

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, if any, rocked a more unique set of looks than Allie Ayers.

The veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model rocked a set of unique bathing suits during her photoshoot in Belize several years back.

Unsurprisingly, many shots from her photoshoot went viral.

Ayers is one of the most-accomplished models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history, both inside and outside of the modeling world.

You can view Allie's complete photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.