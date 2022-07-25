Throwback: Aly Raisman SI Swimsuit Photos Go Viral
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some extremely powerful models and athletes over the years.
Few, if any, are more deserving of praise for their performance inside and outside of their sport than Aly Raisman.
The United States Olympic gymnast posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in an extremely powerful campaign.
Raisman is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
You can view her full photoshoot here.