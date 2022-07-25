Throwback: Aly Raisman SI Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some extremely powerful models and athletes over the years.

Few, if any, are more deserving of praise for their performance inside and outside of their sport than Aly Raisman.

The United States Olympic gymnast posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in an extremely powerful campaign.

Raisman is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full photoshoot here.