Throwback: Anna Kournikova's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during 2003 US Open - Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Getty Images) Ron Galella/Getty Images

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season, is rolling along in New York.

During her time on the court, Anna Kournikova played in multiple US Opens. She reached the fourth round of the singles competition twice and also advanced to the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket two times.

Kournikova never won a Grand Slam singles title, but she had a successful tennis career. She also has made several appearances in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit magazine.

Back in 2000, at the age of 19, Kournikova graced the cover of the iconic mag.

Kournikova, who is one of several tennis stars to work with SI Swim over the years, would go on to make multiple appearances in the magazine.

You can view Kournikova's entire SI Swim portfolio here.