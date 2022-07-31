Throwback: Anna Kournikova Best Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

Anna Kournikova during 2003 US Open - Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Getty Images) Ron Galella/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable tennis stars over the years.

Back in the early 2000s, Anna Kournikova joined that list.

The Russian tennis star, who took the tennis world by storm in the late 1990s and early 2000s, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Kournikova is one of several notable tennis stars to do so, joining Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Genie Bouchard and others.

Kournikova posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2004.

You can view her full photoshoot here.

Kournikova, who never won a Grand Slam but made some deep runs over the years, also landed a Sports Illustrated cover back in the early 2000s.

We've seen several big-time athletes pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Several WNBA stars posed for the 2022 edition of the popular magazine.

You can view more from the 2022 issue from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.