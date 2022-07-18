Throwback: Anna Kournikova's Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some very notable athletes over the years.

Longtime women's tennis star Anna Kournikova posed for the legendary magazine in the early 2000s.

Kournikova, a native of Russia, reached her tennis and celebrity peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2004, she posed for SI Swimsuit.

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Several of Kournikova's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

Kournikova once landed her own Sports Illustrated cover, too.

There have been several prominent tennis players to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Perhaps we'll see more in 2023.

