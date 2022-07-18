Throwback: Anna Kournikova's Best SI Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some very notable athletes over the years.
Longtime women's tennis star Anna Kournikova posed for the legendary magazine in the early 2000s.
Kournikova, a native of Russia, reached her tennis and celebrity peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
In 2004, she posed for SI Swimsuit.
Several of Kournikova's best photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.
Kournikova once landed her own Sports Illustrated cover, too.
There have been several prominent tennis players to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Perhaps we'll see more in 2023.
You can view photos from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.