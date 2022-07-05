Throwback: Anne de Paula's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Anne de Paula attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

It's National Bikini Day.

In honor of the holiday, let's take a look back at one of the most-special photoshoots in the history of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Over the years, several notable models have taken part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots. Does the "Body Paint" swimsuit count as a bikini, though?

Regardless, here's when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Anne de Paula posed for the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Anne de Paula is one of several notable models to take part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoots.

