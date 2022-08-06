Throwback: Ashley Graham's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Ashley Graham is no stranger to appearing in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She was featured in the magazine from 2016-18.
After gracing the cover as a rookie in 2016, Graham had two breathtaking photoshoots in Fiji and Nevis.
In fact, a behind-the-scenes look at Graham's photoshoot from Fiji was released on YouTube.
Graham also had a photoshoot where she wore her bathing suit backwards for a few photos.
Here are some of Graham's best photos with SI Swim:
Graham has been an advocate for body positivity and inclusion for several years.
You can view all of Graham's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.