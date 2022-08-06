Skip to main content
Throwback: Ashley Graham's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Ashley Graham presents at the ABC Museum in Spain.

Model Ashley Graham presents 'Violeta By Mango' new campaign at the ABC Museum on October 15, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ashley Graham is no stranger to appearing in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She was featured in the magazine from 2016-18. 

After gracing the cover as a rookie in 2016, Graham had two breathtaking photoshoots in Fiji and Nevis. 

In fact, a behind-the-scenes look at Graham's photoshoot from Fiji was released on YouTube.

Graham also had a photoshoot where she wore her bathing suit backwards for a few photos. 

Here are some of Graham's best photos with SI Swim: 

Graham has been an advocate for body positivity and inclusion for several years. 

You can view all of Graham's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.