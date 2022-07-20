Throwback: Bar Refaeli's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 12: Model Bar Refaeli arrives at the LAX Nightclub at the Luxor Resort & Casino during a launch party for the 2009 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue February 12, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Refaeli is holding the issue with her photo on the cover. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Just over two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands around the world.

There were plenty of iconic models who graced the pages this year - as in years past. One of the most iconic models to ever step into a swimsuit for the issue, though, was Bar Refaeli.

She suited up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit five times between 2007 and 2012.

Here's a throwback look at her cover shoot from 2009.

