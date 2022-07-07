Throwback: Barbara Palvin's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MONTMELO, SPAIN - MAY 13: Supermodel Barbara Palvin poses for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage before the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2018 in Montmelo, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Some of the most popular and successful models in the world have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Although she wasn't a part of this year's issue, Barbara Palvin has plenty of history with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

From 2016-19, Palvin was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She took trips to the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Curacao and Turks and Caicos.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Palvin's 2018 photoshoot on YouTube.

Additionally, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some of Palvin's best photos on their social media accounts.

Palvin, who has roughly 17.9 million followers on Instagram, shares some photos from her collaborations with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from time to time.

You can view all of Palvin's photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.