Throwback: Brooklyn Decker's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

There have been many iconic cover models on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Brooklyn Decker was one of them. The Dayton, Ohio native appeared in the swimsuit edition several times, and was featured on the cover in 2010.

Decker, who has also had a lengthy career as an actress, has been married to former American tennis star Andy Roddick since 2009. Roddick won one Grand Slam title and finished as a runner-up at Wimbledon three times during his career.

With the men's final of the prestigious tournament set to take place today, let's take a look at some of his wife Brooklyn Decker's best SI Swimsuit photos, including a behind-the-scenes look at her 2008 and 2011 shoots.

Decker posed for SI Swimsuit from 2006 to 2011, gracing the cover in 2010.

